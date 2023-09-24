In letter to Xi, N. Korean leader highlights close bilateral ties with Beijing
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, reaffirming his commitment to advancing "close cooperation" with Beijing in line with the "requirements of the new era," state media reported Sunday.
Kim made the remarks in a reply message on Thursday to Xi's earlier letter congratulating North Korea on its 75th founding anniversary, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Kim also "expressed the belief that the two parties and two countries would closely promote their solidarity and cooperation and that the DPRK-China friendly and cooperative relations would steadily develop in conformity with the requirements of the new era."
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
China is widely believed to have significant leverage over its impoverished communist neighbor, which has long been dependent on Chinese diplomatic support and economic aid.
