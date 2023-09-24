(Asiad) S. Korean judoka An Baul beats N. Korean Ri Kum-song in 1st all-Korean battle

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- In the first all-Korean showdown of the 19th Asian Games in China, An Baul of South Korea beat Ri Kum-song of North Korea in men's judo on Sunday.

An beat Ri with a golden score in extra time in the round of 16 of the men's -66kg division at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou.



An Baul of South Korea (L) and Ri Kum-song of North Korea battle each other in the round of 16 of the men's -66kg judo event at the 19th Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

An was in attack mode from the start, but Ri held his ground to keep the match tied.

Ri was called for a couple of "shidos," or minor infractions, for non-combativity after the first two minutes. But An himself received a shido at the 2:44 mark for a false-attack.

The two athletes went into extra time all tied up, and An got the clinching score with his "ko-uchi-makikomi," or small inner wrap-around throw.

The two shook hands before leaving the mat.

"I tried not to think too much about the South-North battle thing," An said afterward. "It took me a long time to beat him. I will see this as a warmup (for the rest of the day)."



