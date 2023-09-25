(Asiad) Swimmer Kim Woo-min looking to break out of teammate's shadow
By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- In South Korean swimming today, Hwang Sun-woo, a two-time world championships medalist, may be the biggest name. But his relay teammate, Kim Woo-min, may end up with more medals than Hwang at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
Kim will be competing in the men's 1,500-meter freestyle event Tuesday at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, the first of his three individual events following the 4x200m freestyle relay Monday.
Unlike Hwang, Kim has yet to win a medal at world championships. But Kim is still regarded as the best long-distance swimmer in Asia today. He is also favored to win gold medals in the 400m and 800m freestyles later in Hangzhou, and a gold Tuesday would give Kim some early momentum toward becoming the most decorated South Korean athlete at this Asiad.
Also Tuesday, Kim Min-jong will go for gold in the men's +100kg judo in his Asian Games debut.
Tuesday marks the first day of cycling track competitions. The South Korean women's team of Lee Hye-jin, Cho Sun-young, Hwang Hyun-seo and Kim Ha-eun will be going for the country's third consecutive Asiad medal in the team sprint event.
Lee, 31, is back for a third go-around in the sprint event after winning silver in 2014 and bronze in 2018.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
