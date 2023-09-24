(Asiad) Judoka Chae Kwang-jin wins bronze for N. Korea's 1st medal in Hangzhou

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea picked up its first medal of the 19th Asian Games in China on Sunday, as judoka Chae Kwang-jin grabbed bronze in the men's -60kg event.

Chae defeated Ariunbold Enkhtaivan of Mongolia by waza-ari, or a half point, in the bronze medal match at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou.



Chae Kwang-jin of North Korea celebrates his win over Ariunbold Enkhtaivan of Mongolia in the bronze medal match in the men's -60kg judo event at the 19th Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

This is North Korea's first international multisport competition since the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

The reclusive nation skipped the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, citing COVID-19 concerns. The International Olympic Committee then suspended North Korea for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The ban was lifted at the end of 2022. And with the Hangzhou Asiad postponed by a year due to lingering effects of the pandemic, North Korea was eligible to compete in the continental event here.

The North has sent nearly 200 athletes to Hangzhou.

Three other North Korean judokas in action Sunday, Jon Su-song, Kim Won-gum and Ri Kum-song, all missed out on medals.

Ri lost to South Korea's An Baul in the round of 16 in the men's -66kg event.



Chae Kwang-jin of North Korea (below) puts a move on Ariunbold Enkhtaivan of Mongolia in the bronze medal match in the men's -60kg judo event at the 19th Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)