(Asiad) Judoka Chae Kwang-jin wins bronze for N. Korea's 1st medal in Hangzhou
By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea picked up its first medal of the 19th Asian Games in China on Sunday, as judoka Chae Kwang-jin grabbed bronze in the men's -60kg event.
Chae defeated Ariunbold Enkhtaivan of Mongolia by waza-ari, or a half point, in the bronze medal match at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou.
This is North Korea's first international multisport competition since the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.
The reclusive nation skipped the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, citing COVID-19 concerns. The International Olympic Committee then suspended North Korea for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
The ban was lifted at the end of 2022. And with the Hangzhou Asiad postponed by a year due to lingering effects of the pandemic, North Korea was eligible to compete in the continental event here.
The North has sent nearly 200 athletes to Hangzhou.
Three other North Korean judokas in action Sunday, Jon Su-song, Kim Won-gum and Ri Kum-song, all missed out on medals.
Ri lost to South Korea's An Baul in the round of 16 in the men's -66kg event.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
(LEAD) Family of 5 found dead in 3 separate locations
-
Russian FM to visit Pyongyang next month as follow-up to Kim-Putin summit
-
(5th LD) Xi says he will seriously consider visit to South Korea: official
-
(4th LD) Xi says he will seriously consider visit to South Korea: official
-
(LEAD) Opposition party leader ends 24-day hunger strike for treatment