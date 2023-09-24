(Asiad) S. Korea's Cha Yea-eun wins gold in women's taekwondo poomsae at Hangzhou
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Cha Yea-eun claimed the gold medal in the women's taekwondo poomsae at the 19th Asian Games in China on Sunday, taking the second gold for her country.
In the women's individual poomsae final at Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre, Cha beat Yuiko Niwa from Japan to stand on the top of the podium.
It is South Korea's second gold from taekwondo after Kang Wan-jin won the men's individual earlier in the day.
Also, Cha became the country's first female gold medalist poomsae practitioner at the Asiad. The discipline became an official Asian Games event in 2018, and South Korean women won bronze in individual poomsae and silver in team poomsae that year.
