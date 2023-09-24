(Asiad) Jun Woong-tae scoops 2 golds in men's modern pentathlon
By Kim Boram
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Jun Woong-tae captured gold in the men's individual modern pentathlon and also led South Korea's team gold at the 19th Asian Games on Sunday,
After fencing, swimming, show jumping and laser run, a combination of running and shooting, Jun finished first with an overall score of 1,508. His compatriot, Lee Ji-hun, came in second with 1,492 points.
Led by Jun's gold medal performance, South Korea also won the team event, outnumbering China and Japan.
Jun became the first double gold medalist in the South Korean delegation at the Hangzhou Asian Games.
