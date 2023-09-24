(LEAD) (Asiad) Jun Woong-tae scoops 2 golds in men's modern pentathlon

(ATTN: ADDS more details throughout, more photos)

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Jun Woong-tae captured gold in the men's individual modern pentathlon and also led South Korea's team gold at the 19th Asian Games on Sunday,

After fencing, swimming, show jumping and laser run, a combination of running and shooting, Jun finished first with an overall score of 1,508. His compatriot, Lee Ji-hun, came in second with 1,492 points.

The bronze medal went to China's Li Shuhuan, who took 1,484 points in the five-event competition.

Jun also defended his Asian Games title after the 2018 Jakarta competition, where he also outpaced Lee by 13 points.

Led by Jun's gold medal performance, South Korea, a group of Jun, Lee and Jung Jin-hwa, also won the team event with 4,477 points in total, outnumbering China with 4,397 and Japan with 4,250.

In the team event, scores of the top three athletes from a country are combined to determine the rankings.

Jun became the first double gold medalist in the South Korean delegation at the Hangzhou Asian Games.



South Korea's Jun Woong-tae celebrates his victory in the men's individual modern pentathlon at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

As a defending Asian Games champ, Jun was considered a strong gold medal contender for the men's modern pentathlon, a sport that involves five different events: fencing, swimming, equestrian and laser run.

The 28-year-old finished third in Tokyo, becoming the first South Korean athlete to win an Olympic medal in modern pentathlon.



South Korea's Jun Woong-tae (R) hugs his teammate, Lee Ji-hun, after finishing first in the men's individual modern pentathlon at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

At Hangzhou, Jun presented a slow start, taking the seventh position and receiving 233 points after fencing, which was held in advance. He struggled with riding, as he got 293 points, failing to raise the ranking.

But in swimming, the swimmer-turned-pentathlete made a dramatic comeback. He finished first to score 312 points with 1:59.28. He is the only athlete who finished in under two minutes.

Rising to the second spot, Jun added 670 points in the final laser run, advancing to the highest position on the leaderboard.

South Korea's silver medalist, Lee, who remained at the top until riding, suffered a concussion after falling from his horse during a practice session, according to sports officials.



South Korea's Jun Woong-tae competes in the men's individual modern pentathlon at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

