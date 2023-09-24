Presidential office to discuss with China on Xi's possible visit to S. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol will set out to arrange a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to South Korea, a senior government official said Sunday.
"As President Xi brought up a visit first to Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, we will start discussing the matter with China in earnest through diplomatic channels," the official told Yonhap News Agency on condition of anonymity.
Chinese President Xi said Saturday he will seriously consider a visit to Seoul during his meeting with Prime Minister Han on the sidelines of the Asian Games, which is currently taking place in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou.
Appearing on a local news program Sunday, National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong also said the presidential office will help arrange a visit through diplomatic channels, as Xi "mentioned the need to visit South Korea multiple times."
"A visit (by Xi) will mark an important turning point for South Korea-China relations," which Cho said is one of the Yoon government's diplomatic goals.
Cho cautiously predicted a visit is unlikely to happen this year and said the government will take its time to make that happen.
