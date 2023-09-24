(Asiad) Hwang Sun-woo wins bronze in men's 100m freestyle swimming
All News 21:34 September 24, 2023
By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean swimmer Hwang Sun-woo claimed bronze in the men's 100-meter freestyle event at the Asian Games in China on Sunday, grabbing his first career medal in his debut at the continental event.
Hwang finished third in 48.04 seconds at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou.
Hwang's chief Chinese rival, Pan Zhanle, won the gold with an Asian record time of 46.97 seconds. Another Chinese, Wang Haoyu, got the silver in 48.02.
