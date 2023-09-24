Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Asiad) S. Korea's Choi In-jeong wins gold in women's individual epee fencing

All News 22:09 September 24, 2023

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean fencer Choi In-jeong captured gold in the women's individual epee at the 19th Asian Games in China on Sunday, giving the country its first gold from the piste.

Choi defeated her compatriot Song Se-ra 9-8 in the all-Korean final at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou.

It is her first Asian Games gold medal after winning two bronze in individual epee in 2014 and 2018.

This medal is also the country's first fencing gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games, which set sail on the previous day.

In this AP photo, Choi In-jeong of South Korea (R) competes in the women's foil individual fencing semifinal at the Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

