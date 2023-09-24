(LEAD) (Asiad) S. Korea's Choi In-jeong wins gold in women's individual epee fencing

(ATTN: ADDS more info from 3rd para; CHANGES photo)

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean fencer Choi In-jeong captured gold in the women's individual epee at the 19th Asian Games in China on Sunday, giving the country its first gold from the piste.

Choi defeated her compatriot Song Se-ra 9-8 in the all-Korean final at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou.

It is her first Asian Games gold medal after winning two bronze in individual epee in 2014 and 2018. She collected two silver in team events at the two previous continental competitions.

This medal is also the country's first fencing gold and fifth gold overall at the Hangzhou Asian Games, which set sail on the previous day.

Song, reigning world champion and one of the strongest gold medal hopefuls in Hangzhou, started her Asian Games debut with individual silver.

Choi and Song will join hands for the gold medal in the team event Wednesday.



South Korea's Choi In-jeong (L) and Song Se-ra compete in the final of the women's individual epee fencing at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

In the final, the first all-Korean duel since 2002, Choi and Song had a tight match by exchanging a point one by one throughout three three-minute rounds.

They tied at 8-8 after nine minutes and entered the sudden-death extra one-minute round, and Choi scored one point to close the game.

Earlier in the day, meanwhile, Korean male fencers failed to win a medal in the men's individual foil for the first time in 45 years. The men's team foil event will take place Wednesday.



