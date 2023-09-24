(Asiad) medal standings

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Sunday.



Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 20 7 3 30 2 South Korea 5 4 5 14 3 Japan 2 7 5 14 4 Hong Kong 2 0 5 7 5 Uzbekistan 1 3 3 7 6 Chinese Taipei 1 1 2 4 7 India 0 3 2 5 8 Indonesia 0 1 3 4 9 Mongolia 0 1 2 3 10 Iran 0 1 1 2 10 Kazakhstan 0 1 1 2 10 UAE 0 1 1 2



