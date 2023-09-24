(Asiad) medal standings
All News 23:07 September 24, 2023
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Sunday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|20
|7
|3
|30
|2
|South Korea
|5
|4
|5
|14
|3
|Japan
|2
|7
|5
|14
|4
|Hong Kong
|2
|0
|5
|7
|5
|Uzbekistan
|1
|3
|3
|7
|6
|Chinese Taipei
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7
|India
|0
|3
|2
|5
|8
|Indonesia
|0
|1
|3
|4
|9
|Mongolia
|0
|1
|2
|3
|10
|Iran
|0
|1
|1
|2
|10
|Kazakhstan
|0
|1
|1
|2
|10
|UAE
|0
|1
|1
|2
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
Most Saved
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
(LEAD) Family of 5 found dead in 3 separate locations
-
Russian FM to visit Pyongyang next month as follow-up to Kim-Putin summit
-
(5th LD) Xi says he will seriously consider visit to South Korea: official
-
Presidential office to discuss with China on Xi's possible visit to S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Opposition party leader ends 24-day hunger strike for treatment