(Asiad) medal standings

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Monday.



Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 39 21 9 69 2 South Korea 10 10 13 33 3 Japan 5 14 12 31 4 Uzbekistan 4 4 6 14 5 Hong Kong 3 4 7 14 6 India 2 3 6 11 7 Chinese Taipei 2 1 3 6 8 Indonesia 1 1 4 6 9 Thailand 1 0 2 3 10 Macao 1 0 1 2 10 Tajikistan 1 0 1 2



