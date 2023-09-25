(Asiad) medal standings
All News 22:48 September 25, 2023
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Monday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|39
|21
|9
|69
|2
|South Korea
|10
|10
|13
|33
|3
|Japan
|5
|14
|12
|31
|4
|Uzbekistan
|4
|4
|6
|14
|5
|Hong Kong
|3
|4
|7
|14
|6
|India
|2
|3
|6
|11
|7
|Chinese Taipei
|2
|1
|3
|6
|8
|Indonesia
|1
|1
|4
|6
|9
|Thailand
|1
|0
|2
|3
|10
|Macao
|1
|0
|1
|2
|10
|Tajikistan
|1
|0
|1
|2
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
Most Saved
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage joint naval drills in East Sea amid N.K. threats
-
Presidential office to discuss with China on Xi's possible visit to S. Korea
-
S. Korea, China, Japan to hold talks this week to discuss three-way summit
-
(Asiad) S. Korea beat Bahrain in men's football to cap perfect run through group phase