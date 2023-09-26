Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Asiad) medal standings

All News 23:33 September 26, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Tuesday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 53 29 13 95
2 South Korea 14 16 19 49
3 Japan 8 20 19 47
4 Uzbekistan 5 6 11 22
5 Hong Kong 5 4 10 19
6 India 3 3 6 12
7 Indonesia 3 1 5 9
8 Chinese Taipei 2 3 3 8
9 Thailand 2 0 5 7
10 Iran 1 4 5 10


Keywords
#Hangzhou Asian Games #medal standings
