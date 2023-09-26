(Asiad) medal standings
All News 23:33 September 26, 2023
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Tuesday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|53
|29
|13
|95
|2
|South Korea
|14
|16
|19
|49
|3
|Japan
|8
|20
|19
|47
|4
|Uzbekistan
|5
|6
|11
|22
|5
|Hong Kong
|5
|4
|10
|19
|6
|India
|3
|3
|6
|12
|7
|Indonesia
|3
|1
|5
|9
|8
|Chinese Taipei
|2
|3
|3
|8
|9
|Thailand
|2
|0
|5
|7
|10
|Iran
|1
|4
|5
|10
(END)
