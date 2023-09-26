(Asiad) medal standings

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Tuesday.



Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 53 29 13 95 2 South Korea 14 16 19 49 3 Japan 8 20 19 47 4 Uzbekistan 5 6 11 22 5 Hong Kong 5 4 10 19 6 India 3 3 6 12 7 Indonesia 3 1 5 9 8 Chinese Taipei 2 3 3 8 9 Thailand 2 0 5 7 10 Iran 1 4 5 10



(END)