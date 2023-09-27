Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Asiad) medal standings

All News 22:50 September 27, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Wednesday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 76 43 21 140
2 South Korea 19 18 33 70
3 Japan 15 27 24 66
4 Uzbekistan 6 10 12 28
5 Hong Kong 5 8 14 27
6 India 5 7 10 22
7 Thailand 5 2 8 15
8 Indonesia 3 2 7 12
9 Singapore 2 3 4 9
9 Chinese Taipei 2 3 4 9


