(Asiad) medal standings

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Wednesday.



Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 76 43 21 140 2 South Korea 19 18 33 70 3 Japan 15 27 24 66 4 Uzbekistan 6 10 12 28 5 Hong Kong 5 8 14 27 6 India 5 7 10 22 7 Thailand 5 2 8 15 8 Indonesia 3 2 7 12 9 Singapore 2 3 4 9 9 Chinese Taipei 2 3 4 9



(END)