(Asiad) medal standings
All News 22:50 September 27, 2023
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Wednesday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|76
|43
|21
|140
|2
|South Korea
|19
|18
|33
|70
|3
|Japan
|15
|27
|24
|66
|4
|Uzbekistan
|6
|10
|12
|28
|5
|Hong Kong
|5
|8
|14
|27
|6
|India
|5
|7
|10
|22
|7
|Thailand
|5
|2
|8
|15
|8
|Indonesia
|3
|2
|7
|12
|9
|Singapore
|2
|3
|4
|9
|9
|Chinese Taipei
|2
|3
|4
|9
(END)
