(Asiad) medal standings

All News 23:46 September 28, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Thursday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 90 51 26 167
2 South Korea 24 23 39 86
3 Japan 18 30 30 78
4 Uzbekistan 6 10 15 31
5 India 6 8 11 25
6 Thailand 6 3 9 18
7 Hong Kong 5 12 15 32
8 Chinese Taipei 4 4 6 14
9 Iran 3 9 10 22
10 North Korea 3 5 4 12


