(Asiad) medal standings
All News 23:46 September 28, 2023
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Thursday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|90
|51
|26
|167
|2
|South Korea
|24
|23
|39
|86
|3
|Japan
|18
|30
|30
|78
|4
|Uzbekistan
|6
|10
|15
|31
|5
|India
|6
|8
|11
|25
|6
|Thailand
|6
|3
|9
|18
|7
|Hong Kong
|5
|12
|15
|32
|8
|Chinese Taipei
|4
|4
|6
|14
|9
|Iran
|3
|9
|10
|22
|10
|North Korea
|3
|5
|4
|12
(END)
