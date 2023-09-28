(Asiad) medal standings

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Thursday.



Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 90 51 26 167 2 South Korea 24 23 39 86 3 Japan 18 30 30 78 4 Uzbekistan 6 10 15 31 5 India 6 8 11 25 6 Thailand 6 3 9 18 7 Hong Kong 5 12 15 32 8 Chinese Taipei 4 4 6 14 9 Iran 3 9 10 22 10 North Korea 3 5 4 12



(END)