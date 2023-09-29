(Asiad) medal standings
All News 23:35 September 29, 2023
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Friday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|105
|63
|32
|200
|2
|Japan
|27
|35
|37
|99
|3
|South Korea
|26
|28
|48
|102
|4
|India
|8
|12
|13
|33
|5
|Thailand
|8
|3
|9
|20
|6
|Uzbekistan
|7
|10
|15
|32
|7
|Hong Kong
|5
|13
|18
|36
|8
|Chinese Taipei
|5
|6
|9
|20
|9
|Iran
|3
|10
|10
|23
|10
|North Korea
|3
|6
|4
|13
(END)
