(Asiad) medal standings

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Friday.



Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 105 63 32 200 2 Japan 27 35 37 99 3 South Korea 26 28 48 102 4 India 8 12 13 33 5 Thailand 8 3 9 20 6 Uzbekistan 7 10 15 32 7 Hong Kong 5 13 18 36 8 Chinese Taipei 5 6 9 20 9 Iran 3 10 10 23 10 North Korea 3 6 4 13



