(Asiad) medal standings

All News 23:35 September 29, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Friday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 105 63 32 200
2 Japan 27 35 37 99
3 South Korea 26 28 48 102
4 India 8 12 13 33
5 Thailand 8 3 9 20
6 Uzbekistan 7 10 15 32
7 Hong Kong 5 13 18 36
8 Chinese Taipei 5 6 9 20
9 Iran 3 10 10 23
10 North Korea 3 6 4 13


