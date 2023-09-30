(Asiad) medal standings

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Saturday.



Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 113 67 34 214 2 Japan 28 38 38 104 3 South Korea 27 29 53 109 4 India 10 14 14 38 5 Uzbekistan 10 11 16 37 6 Thailand 8 4 14 26 7 Chinese Taipei 7 9 9 25 8 Hong Kong 5 15 18 38 9 North Korea 5 7 4 16 10 Iran 3 11 11 25



