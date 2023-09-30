Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Asiad) medal standings

All News 23:30 September 30, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Saturday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 113 67 34 214
2 Japan 28 38 38 104
3 South Korea 27 29 53 109
4 India 10 14 14 38
5 Uzbekistan 10 11 16 37
6 Thailand 8 4 14 26
7 Chinese Taipei 7 9 9 25
8 Hong Kong 5 15 18 38
9 North Korea 5 7 4 16
10 Iran 3 11 11 25


Keywords
#Hangzhou Asian Games #medal standings
