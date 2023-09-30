(Asiad) medal standings
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Saturday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|113
|67
|34
|214
|2
|Japan
|28
|38
|38
|104
|3
|South Korea
|27
|29
|53
|109
|4
|India
|10
|14
|14
|38
|5
|Uzbekistan
|10
|11
|16
|37
|6
|Thailand
|8
|4
|14
|26
|7
|Chinese Taipei
|7
|9
|9
|25
|8
|Hong Kong
|5
|15
|18
|38
|9
|North Korea
|5
|7
|4
|16
|10
|Iran
|3
|11
|11
|25
(END)
