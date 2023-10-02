(Asiad) medal standings

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Sunday.



Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 132 72 39 243 2 South Korea 30 35 60 125 3 Japan 29 41 42 112 4 India 13 21 19 53 5 Uzbekistan 11 12 17 40 6 Thailand 10 6 14 30 7 Chinese Taipei 9 10 14 33 8 Hong Kong 6 15 19 40 9 North Korea 5 9 5 19 10 Indonesia 4 3 11 18



