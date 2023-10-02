(Asiad) medal standings
All News 00:41 October 02, 2023
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Sunday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|132
|72
|39
|243
|2
|South Korea
|30
|35
|60
|125
|3
|Japan
|29
|41
|42
|112
|4
|India
|13
|21
|19
|53
|5
|Uzbekistan
|11
|12
|17
|40
|6
|Thailand
|10
|6
|14
|30
|7
|Chinese Taipei
|9
|10
|14
|33
|8
|Hong Kong
|6
|15
|19
|40
|9
|North Korea
|5
|9
|5
|19
|10
|Indonesia
|4
|3
|11
|18
(END)
