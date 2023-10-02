Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Asiad) medal standings

All News 00:41 October 02, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Sunday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 132 72 39 243
2 South Korea 30 35 60 125
3 Japan 29 41 42 112
4 India 13 21 19 53
5 Uzbekistan 11 12 17 40
6 Thailand 10 6 14 30
7 Chinese Taipei 9 10 14 33
8 Hong Kong 6 15 19 40
9 North Korea 5 9 5 19
10 Indonesia 4 3 11 18


Keywords
#Hangzhou Asian Games #medal standings
