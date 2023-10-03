(Asiad) medal standings

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Monday.



Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 147 81 42 270 2 Japan 33 44 45 122 3 Korea 31 39 63 133 4 India 13 24 23 60 5 Chinese Taipei 12 10 17 39 6 Uzbekistan 11 14 18 43 7 Thailand 10 7 16 33 8 North Korea 7 10 5 22 9 Hong Kong 6 15 23 44 10 Bahrain 6 1 4 11



(END)