(Asiad) medal standings

All News 00:11 October 03, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Monday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 147 81 42 270
2 Japan 33 44 45 122
3 Korea 31 39 63 133
4 India 13 24 23 60
5 Chinese Taipei 12 10 17 39
6 Uzbekistan 11 14 18 43
7 Thailand 10 7 16 33
8 North Korea 7 10 5 22
9 Hong Kong 6 15 23 44
10 Bahrain 6 1 4 11


#Hangzhou Asian Games #medal standings
