(Asiad) medal standings
All News 00:11 October 03, 2023
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Monday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|147
|81
|42
|270
|2
|Japan
|33
|44
|45
|122
|3
|Korea
|31
|39
|63
|133
|4
|India
|13
|24
|23
|60
|5
|Chinese Taipei
|12
|10
|17
|39
|6
|Uzbekistan
|11
|14
|18
|43
|7
|Thailand
|10
|7
|16
|33
|8
|North Korea
|7
|10
|5
|22
|9
|Hong Kong
|6
|15
|23
|44
|10
|Bahrain
|6
|1
|4
|11
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
-
Unification minister to visit Britain, Germany
-
Army chief to visit India for Indo-Pacific conference with counterparts
-
Defense minister nominee vows to 'firmly punish' N. Korea in event of provocation
-
(URGENT) N. Korea decides to expel U.S. soldier Travis King
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
-
Defense minister nominee vows to 'firmly punish' N. Korea in event of provocation
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee attends arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court
-
Unification minister to visit Britain, Germany
-
Army chief to visit India for Indo-Pacific conference with counterparts
-
(Asiad) S. Korea blank China to reach men's football semifinals
-
(LEAD) (Asiad) S. Korea takes 2 silvers in roller skating relays
-
N. Korea slams IAEA's adoption of resolution on Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program
-
(Asiad) Distraught roller skater apologizes for costly premature celebration
-
(Asiad) No time to celebrate for S. Korean goal scorer after win over China in men's football quarters