(Asiad) medal standings

All News 23:38 October 03, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Tuesday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 161 90 46 297
2 Japan 33 47 50 130
3 Korea 32 42 65 139
4 India 15 26 28 69
5 Uzbekistan 14 15 21 50
6 Chinese Taipei 12 10 18 40
7 Thailand 10 11 19 40
8 North Korea 7 10 6 23
9 Bahrain 7 1 4 12
10 Hong Kong 6 15 24 45


#Hangzhou Asian Games #medal standings
