(Asiad) medal standings

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Tuesday.



Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 161 90 46 297 2 Japan 33 47 50 130 3 Korea 32 42 65 139 4 India 15 26 28 69 5 Uzbekistan 14 15 21 50 6 Chinese Taipei 12 10 18 40 7 Thailand 10 11 19 40 8 North Korea 7 10 6 23 9 Bahrain 7 1 4 12 10 Hong Kong 6 15 24 45



(END)