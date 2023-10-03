(Asiad) medal standings
All News 23:38 October 03, 2023
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Tuesday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|161
|90
|46
|297
|2
|Japan
|33
|47
|50
|130
|3
|Korea
|32
|42
|65
|139
|4
|India
|15
|26
|28
|69
|5
|Uzbekistan
|14
|15
|21
|50
|6
|Chinese Taipei
|12
|10
|18
|40
|7
|Thailand
|10
|11
|19
|40
|8
|North Korea
|7
|10
|6
|23
|9
|Bahrain
|7
|1
|4
|12
|10
|Hong Kong
|6
|15
|24
|45
(END)
