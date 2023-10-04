(Asiad) medal standings

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Wednesday.



Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 171 94 51 316 2 Japan 37 51 59 147 3 Korea 33 45 70 148 4 India 18 31 32 81 5 Uzbekistan 16 16 22 54 6 Chinese Taipei 12 14 20 46 7 Thailand 10 12 24 46 8 North Korea 9 11 8 28 9 Bahrain 9 1 5 15 10 Hong Kong 7 15 28 50



