Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Asiad) medal standings

All News 23:31 October 04, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Wednesday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 171 94 51 316
2 Japan 37 51 59 147
3 Korea 33 45 70 148
4 India 18 31 32 81
5 Uzbekistan 16 16 22 54
6 Chinese Taipei 12 14 20 46
7 Thailand 10 12 24 46
8 North Korea 9 11 8 28
9 Bahrain 9 1 5 15
10 Hong Kong 7 15 28 50


(END)

Keywords
#Hangzhou Asian Games #medal standings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!