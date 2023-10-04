(Asiad) medal standings
All News 23:31 October 04, 2023
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Wednesday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|171
|94
|51
|316
|2
|Japan
|37
|51
|59
|147
|3
|Korea
|33
|45
|70
|148
|4
|India
|18
|31
|32
|81
|5
|Uzbekistan
|16
|16
|22
|54
|6
|Chinese Taipei
|12
|14
|20
|46
|7
|Thailand
|10
|12
|24
|46
|8
|North Korea
|9
|11
|8
|28
|9
|Bahrain
|9
|1
|5
|15
|10
|Hong Kong
|7
|15
|28
|50
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
-
BTS' Jungkook to drop 2nd solo single
-
Opposition leader Lee again proposes talks with President Yoon
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
Royal palaces in Seoul available for free during Chuseok holiday
Most Saved
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
(LEAD) N. Korea stipulates nuclear force-building policy in constitution
-
(7th LD) Travis King in U.S. custody after expulsion by N. Korea: Washington officials
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
(LEAD) U.S. House votes to remove Speaker McCarthy after pushback over stopgap spending measure
-
Bipartisan Senate delegation to visit S. Korea, China, Japan this month