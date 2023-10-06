(Asiad) medal standings

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Thursday.



Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 179 99 55 333 2 Japan 44 54 60 158 3 Korea 33 47 77 157 4 India 21 32 33 86 5 Uzbekistan 19 16 25 60 6 Chinese Taipei 15 15 23 53 7 North Korea 10 16 9 35 8 Thailand 10 14 27 51 9 Bahrain 10 2 5 17 10 Iran 8 17 17 42



