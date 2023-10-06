(Asiad) medal standings
All News 00:08 October 06, 2023
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Thursday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|179
|99
|55
|333
|2
|Japan
|44
|54
|60
|158
|3
|Korea
|33
|47
|77
|157
|4
|India
|21
|32
|33
|86
|5
|Uzbekistan
|19
|16
|25
|60
|6
|Chinese Taipei
|15
|15
|23
|53
|7
|North Korea
|10
|16
|9
|35
|8
|Thailand
|10
|14
|27
|51
|9
|Bahrain
|10
|2
|5
|17
|10
|Iran
|8
|17
|17
|42
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
BTS' Jungkook to drop 2nd solo single
-
Opposition leader Lee again proposes talks with President Yoon
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
Most Saved
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
79 pct of young S. Koreans agree on need to improve ties with Japan: poll
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
(Asiad) S. Korea beat 10-man Uzbekistan in men's football semis, reach brink of 3rd straight gold
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for signs of nuclear reactor halt
-
U.S. calls for China's 'constructive' role amid report on suspicious N. Korean ship in Chinese waters