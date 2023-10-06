Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Asiad) medal standings

All News 00:08 October 06, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Thursday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 179 99 55 333
2 Japan 44 54 60 158
3 Korea 33 47 77 157
4 India 21 32 33 86
5 Uzbekistan 19 16 25 60
6 Chinese Taipei 15 15 23 53
7 North Korea 10 16 9 35
8 Thailand 10 14 27 51
9 Bahrain 10 2 5 17
10 Iran 8 17 17 42


(END)

