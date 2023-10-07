Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Asiad) medal standings

All News 00:13 October 07, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Friday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 187 104 62 353
2 Japan 47 57 62 166
3 Korea 36 49 84 169
4 India 22 34 39 95
5 Uzbekistan 20 18 26 64
6 Chinese Taipei 17 16 25 58
7 North Korea 11 18 10 39
8 Thailand 10 14 30 54
9 Bahrain 10 3 5 18
10 Kazakhstan 9 18 41 68


(END)

Keywords
#Hangzhou Asian Games #medal standings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!