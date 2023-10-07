(Asiad) medal standings

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Friday.



Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 187 104 62 353 2 Japan 47 57 62 166 3 Korea 36 49 84 169 4 India 22 34 39 95 5 Uzbekistan 20 18 26 64 6 Chinese Taipei 17 16 25 58 7 North Korea 11 18 10 39 8 Thailand 10 14 30 54 9 Bahrain 10 3 5 18 10 Kazakhstan 9 18 41 68



(END)