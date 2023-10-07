(Asiad) medal standings
All News 00:13 October 07, 2023
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Friday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|187
|104
|62
|353
|2
|Japan
|47
|57
|62
|166
|3
|Korea
|36
|49
|84
|169
|4
|India
|22
|34
|39
|95
|5
|Uzbekistan
|20
|18
|26
|64
|6
|Chinese Taipei
|17
|16
|25
|58
|7
|North Korea
|11
|18
|10
|39
|8
|Thailand
|10
|14
|30
|54
|9
|Bahrain
|10
|3
|5
|18
|10
|Kazakhstan
|9
|18
|41
|68
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
-
(Asiad) S. Korea blank China to reach men's football semifinals
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
Most Saved
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
Seoul prepares safety measures for Saturday's fireworks festival
-
(Asiad) N. Korean weightlifting champion not satisfied with gold
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll