(Asiad) medal standings
All News 23:51 October 07, 2023
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Saturday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|200
|111
|71
|382
|2
|Japan
|51
|66
|69
|186
|3
|Korea
|42
|59
|89
|190
|4
|India
|28
|38
|41
|107
|5
|Uzbekistan
|22
|18
|31
|71
|6
|Chinese Taipei
|18
|20
|28
|66
|7
|Iran
|13
|21
|19
|53
|8
|Thailand
|12
|14
|32
|58
|9
|Bahrain
|12
|3
|5
|20
|10
|North Korea
|11
|18
|10
|39
(END)
