(Asiad) medal standings

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Saturday.



Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 200 111 71 382 2 Japan 51 66 69 186 3 Korea 42 59 89 190 4 India 28 38 41 107 5 Uzbekistan 22 18 31 71 6 Chinese Taipei 18 20 28 66 7 Iran 13 21 19 53 8 Thailand 12 14 32 58 9 Bahrain 12 3 5 20 10 North Korea 11 18 10 39



