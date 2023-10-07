Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Asiad) medal standings

All News 23:51 October 07, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Saturday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 200 111 71 382
2 Japan 51 66 69 186
3 Korea 42 59 89 190
4 India 28 38 41 107
5 Uzbekistan 22 18 31 71
6 Chinese Taipei 18 20 28 66
7 Iran 13 21 19 53
8 Thailand 12 14 32 58
9 Bahrain 12 3 5 20
10 North Korea 11 18 10 39


Keywords
#Hangzhou Asian Games #medal standings
