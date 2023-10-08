Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Asiad) medal standings

All News 13:35 October 08, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Below are the final medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Sunday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 201 111 71 383
2 Japan 52 67 69 188
3 South Korea 42 59 89 190
4 India 28 38 41 107
5 Uzbekistan 22 18 31 71
6 Chinese Taipei 19 20 28 67
7 Iran 13 21 20 54
8 Thailand 12 14 32 58
9 Bahrain 12 3 5 20
10 North Korea 11 18 10 39


Keywords
#Hangzhou Asian Games #medal standings
