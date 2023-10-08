(Asiad) medal standings
All News 13:35 October 08, 2023
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Below are the final medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Sunday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|201
|111
|71
|383
|2
|Japan
|52
|67
|69
|188
|3
|South Korea
|42
|59
|89
|190
|4
|India
|28
|38
|41
|107
|5
|Uzbekistan
|22
|18
|31
|71
|6
|Chinese Taipei
|19
|20
|28
|67
|7
|Iran
|13
|21
|20
|54
|8
|Thailand
|12
|14
|32
|58
|9
|Bahrain
|12
|3
|5
|20
|10
|North Korea
|11
|18
|10
|39
(END)
