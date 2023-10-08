(Asiad) medal standings

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Below are the final medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Sunday.



Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 201 111 71 383 2 Japan 52 67 69 188 3 South Korea 42 59 89 190 4 India 28 38 41 107 5 Uzbekistan 22 18 31 71 6 Chinese Taipei 19 20 28 67 7 Iran 13 21 20 54 8 Thailand 12 14 32 58 9 Bahrain 12 3 5 20 10 North Korea 11 18 10 39



