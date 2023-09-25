Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 25.
Korean-language dailies
-- All-out efforts to stamp out 'fake news' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Politics disappear amid risks stemming from ruling opposition leader (Kookmin Daily)
-- Opposition leader ends hunger strike after 24 days, prepares for arrest warrant hearing (Donga Ilbo)
-- Pro-Lee Jae-myung faction becomes ever closer as Nat'l Assembly brought to halt (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Judicial politicization must be eliminated to regain trust' (Segye Times)
-- 'Fight tonight' for South Korea for 70 years and ongoing (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 82 pct for expanding S. Korea-U.S. alliance; 57 pct against intervention in Taiwan conflict (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung faces fate tomorrow after 2-year all-out investigation by prosecutors (Hankyoreh)
-- State R&D budget focuses on application fields; basic science remains weak (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. lawmaker calls for growth first, regulation later as U.S. tightens grip on edge in AI (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Overflowing rich pensioners in U.S.; S. Koreans go all-in to buy apartments (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon pushes for visit by Xi to firm up ties with China (Korea Herald)
-- Koreans clinch 2 golds in taekwondo poomsae (Korea Times)
-- Xi 'seriously considering' state visit to Seoul (Korea JoongAng Daily)
