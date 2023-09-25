Sept. 26



1950 -- South Korean and U.N. forces recapture Seoul, three months after the capital was overrun by North Korean invaders at the start of the Korean War. The North Koreans briefly retook Seoul four months later but were driven back by U.S.-led allied forces.



2009 -- Hundreds of South and North Korean relatives meet on Mount Kumgang, North Korea, in the first government-arranged reunions in two years. Such reunions were halted in 2007 as inter-Korean ties began to fray.



2010 -- South Korea wins the U-17 Women's World Cup for the first time after edging out Japan 5-4 in a dramatic penalty shootout in Trinidad and Tobago. The win also marked South Korea's first championship title in a FIFA-sponsored tournament in both men's and women's football.



2011 -- A South Korean adoptee wins a seat in the French Senate in the country's parliamentary election, becoming the first ethnic Korean to advance to France's top political body.



2014 -- The boards of Hyundai Motor Group affiliates approve a deal to purchase a prime land lot for 10.55 trillion won (US$10.09 billion). Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Motors Corp. and Hyundai Mobis made up a consortium to buy the plot in southern Seoul in one of the most expensive land deals in the country's history.



2016 -- South Korea and the United States conduct a combined maritime exercise in the East Sea as part of a show of force against North Korea's provocations. In early September, the North conducted its fifth and most powerful nuclear test, only four days after firing off three ballistic missiles into the East Sea.



2017 -- South Korea unveils a 7.2 trillion-won plan to reduce fine dust by 30 percent by 2022 through closing aging coal-powered plants, replacing old diesel cars and introducing a new levy on emitters.



2018 -- In their bilateral summit held in New York, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump discuss possible ways to reward North Korea for its denuclearization measures that will apparently include a second U.S.-North Korea summit.

(END)