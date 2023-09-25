S. Korea, China, Japan to hold talks this week to discuss three-way summit
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, China and Japan are set to hold a series of meetings in Seoul on Monday to discuss resuming the long-stalled summit of their leaders.
The deputy director-general meetings come a day before high-level talks among South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Byung-won, Takehiro Funakoshi, Japan's senior deputy foreign minister, and Nong Rong, China's assistant minister of foreign affairs.
Ahead of the three-way talks, Chung is set to hold separate bilateral talks with his Japanese and Chinese counterparts late Monday, according to sources, amid a push to resume a possible trilateral summit.
Three-way summits among the three neighbors -- first held in December 2008 -- have been suspended since 2019 following a dispute between South Korea and Japan over forced labor compensation rulings and the pandemic.
Talks on the need to revive tripartite summit diplomacy have surfaced following a thaw in the frozen ties between Seoul and Tokyo since the launch of the current South Korean administration of President Yoon Suk Yeol in May of last year.
