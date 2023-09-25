Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 September 25, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/17 Rain 60

Incheon 25/18 Rain 60

Suwon 26/18 Sunny 60

Cheongju 27/18 Sunny 60

Daejeon 26/17 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 25/15 Rain 60

Gangneung 25/17 Sunny 60

Jeonju 27/18 Sunny 60

Gwangju 27/18 Cloudy 30

Jeju 28/22 Rain 20

Daegu 26/17 Cloudy 30

Busan 27/21 Cloudy 30

