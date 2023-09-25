Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 September 25, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/17 Rain 60
Incheon 25/18 Rain 60
Suwon 26/18 Sunny 60
Cheongju 27/18 Sunny 60
Daejeon 26/17 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 25/15 Rain 60
Gangneung 25/17 Sunny 60
Jeonju 27/18 Sunny 60
Gwangju 27/18 Cloudy 30
Jeju 28/22 Rain 20
Daegu 26/17 Cloudy 30
Busan 27/21 Cloudy 30
