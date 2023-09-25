SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.63 3.63

2-M 3.73 3.73

3-M 3.83 3.83

6-M 3.97 3.95

12-M 4.05 4.05

