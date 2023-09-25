(LEAD) (Asiad) S. Korea wins silver in men's team rifle shooting
(ATTN: ADDS details throughout, photos)
By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea captured silver in the men's 10-meter air rifle team event at the 19th Asian Games in China on Monday, bagging its first shooting medal on the second day of competition.
The trio of Park Ha-jun, Kim Sang-do and Nam Tae-yun combined for 1,890.1 points at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, finishing 3.6 points behind the Indian team of Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankkash Balasaheb Patil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar.
Du Linshu, Sheng Lihao and Yu Haonan of China took the bronze with 1,888.2 points.
The individual qualification round doubled as the final for the team event, as the scores for each shooter were added together for the team total.
Park led South Korea with 632.8 points and reached the individual final set for later Monday as the second-highest qualifier. The top eight moved on to the final, with Lihao topping everyone at 634.5 points.
In the qualification phase, shooters each fired 60 shots, with a maximum score of 10.9 points for each shot.
Kim finished 12th overall individually at 629.1 points, and Nam was two spots behind at 628.2 points.
This is South Korea's second straight silver in the men's 10m air rifle team competition. The event was not part of the 2018 Asian Games program, but South Korea won silver in 2014.
(END)
