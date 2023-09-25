(2nd LD) (Asiad) S. Korea collects 3 silver medals in shooting

(ATTN: RECASTS slug, headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with latest results)

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea picked up three silver medals in shooting at the Asian Games in China on Monday, joining the shooting medal race on the second day of competition after getting shut out the previous day.

The first medal of the day came in the form of silver in the men's 10-meter air rifle team event at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou.

The trio of Park Ha-jun, Kim Sang-do and Nam Tae-yun combined for 1,890.1 points at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, finishing 3.6 points behind the Indian team of Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankkash Balasaheb Patil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar.



Park Ha-jun of South Korea competes in the qualification for the men's 10-meter air rifle event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

Du Linshu, Sheng Lihao and Yu Haonan of China took the bronze with 1,888.2 points.

The individual qualification round doubled as the final for the team event, as the scores for each shooter were added together for the team total.

In the qualification phase, shooters each fired 60 shots, with a maximum score of 10.9 points for each shot.

Park led South Korea with 632.8 points, followed by Kim with 629.1 points and Nam with 628.2 points.

This is South Korea's second straight silver in the men's 10m air rifle team competition. The event was not part of the 2018 Asian Games program, but South Korea won silver in 2014.



Kim Sang-do of South Korea competes in the qualification for the men's 10-meter air rifle event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

Park later added silver in the individual 10m air rifle later Monday, scoring 251.3 points to finish two points back of Sheng for his second medal of the day.

Also at the range, the South Korean men's 25m rapid fire pistol team grabbed silver, as Kim Seo-jun, Lee Gun-hyeok and Song Jong-ho combined for 1,734 points, 31 points back of the champion, China.

As in the rifle event, the combined scores of each shooter in the individual qualification determined the team rankings.

None of the three South Koreans qualified for the individual final, open to the top six shooters.



Nam Tae-yun of South Korea competes in the qualification for the men's 10-meter air rifle event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

