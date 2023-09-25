(3rd LD) (Asiad) S. Korea collects 1 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze in shooting
(ATTN: UPDATES headline, lead; ADDS more results throughout; CHANGES last 3 photos)
By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea captured its first shooting gold medal of the ongoing Asian Games on Monday as part of a five-medal performance with rifles and pistols in China.
South Korea edged out North Korea for the gold medal in the men's 10-meter running target team event at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou.
The team of Kwak Yong-bin, Ha Kwang-chul and Jeong You-jin scored 1,668 points together for South Korea's first shooting gold in Hangzhou.
North Korea, featuring Kwon Kwang-il, Pak Myong-won and Yu Song-jun, also posted 1,688 points, but South Korea struck more 10s than North Korea, 39 to 29.
Indonesia took bronze at 1,667 points.
Individually, Jeong won the bronze medal with 565 points, behind Muhammad Sejahtera Dwi Putra of Indonesia and Ngo Huu Vuong of Vietnam.
The running target team's performance capped a highly productive day at the range for South Korea.
The first medal of the day came in the form of silver in the men's 10m air rifle team event.
The trio of Park Ha-jun, Kim Sang-do and Nam Tae-yun combined for 1,890.1 points at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, finishing 3.6 points behind the Indian team of Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankkash Balasaheb Patil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar.
Du Linshu, Sheng Lihao and Yu Haonan of China took the bronze with 1,888.2 points.
The individual qualification round doubled as the final for the team event, as the scores for each shooter were added together for the team total.
In the qualification phase, shooters each fired 60 shots, with a maximum score of 10.9 points for each shot.
Park led South Korea with 632.8 points, followed by Kim with 629.1 points and Nam with 628.2 points.
This is South Korea's second straight silver in the men's 10m air rifle team competition. The event was not part of the 2018 Asian Games program, but South Korea won silver in 2014.
Park later added silver in the individual 10m air rifle later Monday, scoring 251.3 points to finish two points back of Sheng for his second medal of the day.
Also at the range, the South Korean men's 25m rapid fire pistol team grabbed silver, as Kim Seo-jun, Lee Gun-hyeok and Song Jong-ho combined for 1,734 points, 31 points back of the champion, China.
As in the rifle event, the combined scores of each shooter in the individual qualification determined the team rankings.
None of the three South Koreans qualified for the individual final, open to the top six shooters.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Presidential office to discuss with China on Xi's possible visit to S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Family of 5 found dead in 3 separate locations
-
Russian FM to visit Pyongyang next month as follow-up to Kim-Putin summit
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage joint naval drills in East Sea amid N.K. threats