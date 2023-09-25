(3rd LD) (Asiad) S. Korea collects 1 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze in shooting

(ATTN: UPDATES headline, lead; ADDS more results throughout; CHANGES last 3 photos)

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea captured its first shooting gold medal of the ongoing Asian Games on Monday as part of a five-medal performance with rifles and pistols in China.



Jeong You-jin of South Korea competes in the men's 10-meter running target shooting event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea edged out North Korea for the gold medal in the men's 10-meter running target team event at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou.

The team of Kwak Yong-bin, Ha Kwang-chul and Jeong You-jin scored 1,668 points together for South Korea's first shooting gold in Hangzhou.

North Korea, featuring Kwon Kwang-il, Pak Myong-won and Yu Song-jun, also posted 1,688 points, but South Korea struck more 10s than North Korea, 39 to 29.

Indonesia took bronze at 1,667 points.

Individually, Jeong won the bronze medal with 565 points, behind Muhammad Sejahtera Dwi Putra of Indonesia and Ngo Huu Vuong of Vietnam.

The running target team's performance capped a highly productive day at the range for South Korea.

The first medal of the day came in the form of silver in the men's 10m air rifle team event.

The trio of Park Ha-jun, Kim Sang-do and Nam Tae-yun combined for 1,890.1 points at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, finishing 3.6 points behind the Indian team of Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankkash Balasaheb Patil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar.



Nam Tae-yun and Kim Sang-do and Park Ha-jun (L to R) of South Korea pose with their silver medals from the men's team 10-meter air rifle shooting event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

Du Linshu, Sheng Lihao and Yu Haonan of China took the bronze with 1,888.2 points.

The individual qualification round doubled as the final for the team event, as the scores for each shooter were added together for the team total.

In the qualification phase, shooters each fired 60 shots, with a maximum score of 10.9 points for each shot.

Park led South Korea with 632.8 points, followed by Kim with 629.1 points and Nam with 628.2 points.

This is South Korea's second straight silver in the men's 10m air rifle team competition. The event was not part of the 2018 Asian Games program, but South Korea won silver in 2014.



Park Ha-jun of South Korea poses with his silver medal won in the men's individual 10-meter air rifle shooting event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

Park later added silver in the individual 10m air rifle later Monday, scoring 251.3 points to finish two points back of Sheng for his second medal of the day.

Also at the range, the South Korean men's 25m rapid fire pistol team grabbed silver, as Kim Seo-jun, Lee Gun-hyeok and Song Jong-ho combined for 1,734 points, 31 points back of the champion, China.

As in the rifle event, the combined scores of each shooter in the individual qualification determined the team rankings.

None of the three South Koreans qualified for the individual final, open to the top six shooters.



Ha Kwang-chul of South Korea competes in the men's 10-meter running target shooting event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)