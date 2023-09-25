Bourse operator to enhance monitoring system to detect unfair stock trading
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's bourse operator said Monday it will strengthen a system to detect unfair stock trading following a series of stock manipulation cases this year.
The Korea Exchange (KRX) announced a set of measures it will take to increase its capacity to crack down on unfair trading.
Under the measures, the KRX plans to create a guideline to monitor and detect mid- to long-term unfair trading similar to a stock manipulation case where a group of members of an online trading community allegedly raised 700 billion won (US$524.4 million) by manipulating the stock prices of eight companies listed on the main KOSPI and the secondary KOSDAQ indexes from May 2019 to April of this year.
Until now, the KRX only had a guideline for cracking down on alleged stock manipulation cases that happen over a maximum of 100 days as most of the cases happen in a short period of time.
The KRX's alert system will also be improved to notify investors of stocks that show irregular movement patterns in the long term.
The KRX also plans to share information about suspected unfair trading cases with other financial authorities in the early stages of investigation and strengthen cooperation with them.
The KRX plans to start enforcing the measures later this year.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
(LEAD) Family of 5 found dead in 3 separate locations
-
Presidential office to discuss with China on Xi's possible visit to S. Korea
-
Russian FM to visit Pyongyang next month as follow-up to Kim-Putin summit
-
(Asiad) S. Korea beat Bahrain in men's football to cap perfect run through group phase
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage joint naval drills in East Sea amid N.K. threats