Seoul shares down late Mon. morning on Fed, China property woes
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Monday morning, led by a sharp fall in battery shares, on lingering concerns about the Federal Reserve's continued monetary tightening path and the risk of China's property market.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had lost 18.05 points, or 0.72 percent, to 2,490.08 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index opened lower and had extended losses on heavy selling by foreign and institutional investors.
The U.S. central bank last week left its benchmark interest rate unchanged but signaled it could hike the borrowing rates again this year to bring inflation under control.
Investor sentiment was dampened further after U.S. lawmakers warned of a government shutdown on dimming hopes for a compromise to resolve a budgetary stand-off.
Eyes were also on the Chinese property market, as the embattled developer Evergrande said it was unable to issue new debt due to an ongoing probe into one of its subsidiaries, which could disrupt its restructuring plans.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.44 percent on bargain hunting, while chip giant SK hynix retreated 0.68 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution sank 4.07 percent, and POSCO Holdings dropped 5.1 percent.
Samsung SDI retreated 1.69 percent, and LG Chem decreased 1.93 percent.
Internet giant Naver lost 0.72 percent, and Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, tumbled 0.55 percent.
Carmakers traded mixed. Top automaker Hyundai Motor inched down 0.05 percent, while Kia added 1.25 percent.
Major bio firm Samsung Biologics decreased 0.43 percent, while Celltrion rose 0.14 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,334.85 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 1.95 won from the previous session's close.
