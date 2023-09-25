(Asiad) S. Korea bags 1st Asiad medal in rowing
By Kim Boram
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea claimed its first and only bronze in the women's pair rowing at the 19th Asian Games in China on Monday.
The duo of Kim Ha-yeong and Lee Soo-bin timed in 7:51.54 in the final held at Fuyang Water Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, finishing third after the teams of China and Hong Kong.
They are 19.32 seconds behind the gold medalist, China, and 9.54 seconds behind the runner-up in the boat racing final where only three teams competed for a medal.
This bronze is the first and only medal that South Korean rowers have claimed at the Hangzhou Asian Games that set sail on Saturday.
In the men's light-weight double scull event Sunday, the South Korean duo of Sim Hyun-bo and Kang Ji-su finished fourth, while the pair of Park Ji-youn and Jeong Hye-jeong placed sixth in the women's double scull.
South Korea finished last in the men's four rowing final among six competitors earlier in the day.
Rowing has completed its Asiad competition Monday, with China dominating the sport.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
