The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



-----------------

S. Korea, China, Japan to hold talks this week to discuss three-way summit

SEOUL -- South Korea, China and Japan are set to hold a series of meetings in Seoul on Monday to discuss resuming the long-stalled summit of their leaders.

The deputy director-general meetings come a day before high-level talks among South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Byung-won, Takehiro Funakoshi, Japan's senior deputy foreign minister, and Nong Rong, China's assistant minister of foreign affairs.



-----------------

(LEAD) Broadcom to appeal S. Korean regulator's fine over unfair deal to Samsung Electronics

SEOUL -- U.S. wireless chipmaker Broadcom Inc. said Monday it plans to seek an appeal against the South Korean regulator's decision to slap a 19.1 billion-won (US$14.3 million) fine for its unfair business practices against Samsung Electronics Co.

In a statement, Broadcom said it was "disappointed" over the Fair Trade Commission's (FTC) decision, noting it plans to appeal the case to the Seoul High Court.



-----------------

Yoon calls for follow-up measures to New York summits

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government Monday to take active measures to follow up on his meetings with world leaders in New York last week, citing his efforts to bring the 2030 World Expo to Busan and expand the global market for South Korean businesses.

Yoon issued the call during a Cabinet meeting held two days after he returned from a trip to New York, where he attended the U.N. General Assembly and met with 47 heads of state on the sidelines, including through 41 bilateral summits.



-----------------

(Asiad) S. Korea wins silver in men's team rifle shooting

HANGZHOU, China -- South Korea captured silver in the men's 10-meter air rifle team event at the 19th Asian Games in China on Monday, bagging its first shooting medal on the second day of competition.

The trio of Park Ha-jun, Kim Sang-do and Nam Tae-yun combined for 1,890.1 points at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, finishing 3.6 points behind the Indian team of Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankkash Balasaheb Patil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar.



-----------------

(Asiad) S. Korean shooter Park Ha-jun wins silver in men's rifle

HANGZHOU, China -- South Korean shooter Park Ha-jun was on target for the silver medal in the men's individual 10-meter air rifle event at the Asian Games in China on Monday.

Park scored 251.3 points for his second medal Monday at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou. The 23-year-old is the first South Korean medalist in the men's individual 10m air rifle since the 2010 bronze medalist Kim Ki-won.



-----------------

(LEAD) N.K. slams Yoon's warning against Pyongyang-Moscow military cooperation as 'hysterical remarks'

SEOUL -- North Korea on Monday lambasted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for making "hysterical" remarks after he warned against possible military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow last week.

Yoon said in a U.N. General Assembly speech that any arms deal between Pyongyang and Moscow would be considered a "direct provocation" against South Korea, amid growing concerns about their military cooperation in the wake of a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.



-----------------

Over half of Koreans want continuous strengthening of alliance with U.S.: poll

SEOUL -- More than half of South Koreans are of the opinion that the nation's alliance with the United States should continue to be strengthened, a poll showed Monday.

In the poll of 1,238 people aged 18 and older conducted by Gallup Korea from Sept. 4-8, 91.6 percent said the bilateral alliance is important and the majority, 53.7 percent, responded that it should be continuously strengthened.



-----------------

S. Korea, U.S. stage joint naval drills in East Sea amid N.K. threats

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States kicked off a combined naval exercise in the East Sea on Monday to reinforce readiness against growing military threats from North Korea, the Navy said.

The three-day exercise involved nine vessels and two patrol aircraft from the two sides, including two South Korean submarines, the ROKS Yulgok Yi I destroyer, the USS Shoup Aegis-equipped destroyer and the USS Robert Smalls cruiser, the Navy said.



-----------------

Reconstructed Dondeokjeon hall in Deoksu Palace to open to public

SEOUL -- Dondeokjeon, a historic Western-style building in Seoul's Deoksu Palace used as a royal guesthouse during the Korean Empire (1897-1910), will open to the public Tuesday after being reconstructed in its original shape, the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) said.

The reconstruction was part of the agency's broader plan to restore the original states of royal palaces, which were damaged during the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

(END)