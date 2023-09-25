Parliamentary committee passes resolution denouncing Japan's controversial textbooks
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The parliamentary Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Monday passed a resolution denouncing Japan for laying claims to South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo and approving school textbooks containing such claims.
The resolution had originally passed through the committee in June, but the committee decided to pass it again Monday after expanding the subject of condemnation to include not only school textbooks, but also Japanese government documents.
The latest resolution, which combines two drafts proposed by the ruling and opposition parties, urges Japan to immediately revoke its decision to approve the textbooks and withdraw its sovereignty claims over Dokdo from official government documents.
In late March, Japan's education ministry approved 149 textbooks for elementary school students to be used in 2024. The texts were criticized for watering down Japan's atrocities against Koreans during its 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula and strengthening its territorial claims over Dokdo.
