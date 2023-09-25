S. Korean, Jamaican FMs discuss bilateral ties, development cooperation
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Jamaica have held talks on the sidelines of this year's U.N. General Assembly to discuss the strengthening of bilateral ties and development cooperation, the foreign ministry said Monday.
In the meeting held in New York on Saturday, Foreign Minister Park Jin told his Jamaican counterpart, Kamina Johnson Smith, that South Korea hopes to strengthen practical cooperation, citing the island nation's strategic location connecting the Caribbean region with North and South Americas, as well as its strengths in democracy and openness.
Johnson Smith thanked South Korea for its various development cooperation projects in Jamaica, such as those involving climate change response, and the provision of surveillance and educational electronic devices.
According to the ministry, the Jamaican minister also requested an expansion of Seoul's cooperation to help strengthen Jamaica's public security capabilities and sustainable growth.
odissy@yna.co.kr
