KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HtlShilla 87,100 UP 2,400
Hanmi Science 32,200 UP 250
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,200 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 267,000 DN 1,500
Kogas 24,300 DN 100
OCI Holdings 101,600 DN 1,900
Ottogi 357,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 29,750 DN 350
SamsungElecMech 138,400 UP 300
YoulchonChem 28,600 DN 450
LG Energy Solution 476,000 DN 15,000
Hanssem 58,500 UP 800
F&F 113,900 UP 1,900
MS IND 18,290 DN 270
HDKSOE 116,300 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 94,300 DN 6,500
Boryung 10,150 DN 170
POSCO FUTURE M 369,000 DN 27,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,000 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,750 DN 900
Shinsegae 202,500 DN 500
Nongshim 439,000 DN 1,000
SGBC 60,000 DN 1,400
Hyosung 62,400 DN 300
LOTTE 25,900 DN 550
GCH Corp 14,550 UP 60
LG Corp. 85,100 UP 1,200
KPIC 138,100 UP 1,600
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,650 DN 10
SKC 77,100 DN 1,000
GC Corp 108,800 DN 900
GS Retail 23,900 UP 400
POSCO Holdings 539,000 DN 30,000
GS E&C 14,160 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 521,000 DN 12,000
LotteChilsung 128,600 0
HyundaiMtr 192,900 UP 1,400
AmoreG 30,900 UP 500
COSMOCHEM 38,150 DN 950
DB INSURANCE 92,800 DN 600
(MORE)
