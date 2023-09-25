SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



HtlShilla 87,100 UP 2,400

Hanmi Science 32,200 UP 250

HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,200 DN 400

SamsungF&MIns 267,000 DN 1,500

Kogas 24,300 DN 100

OCI Holdings 101,600 DN 1,900

Ottogi 357,500 DN 1,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 29,750 DN 350

SamsungElecMech 138,400 UP 300

YoulchonChem 28,600 DN 450

LG Energy Solution 476,000 DN 15,000

Hanssem 58,500 UP 800

F&F 113,900 UP 1,900

MS IND 18,290 DN 270

HDKSOE 116,300 UP 500

LS ELECTRIC 94,300 DN 6,500

Boryung 10,150 DN 170

POSCO FUTURE M 369,000 DN 27,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 58,000 0

HYUNDAI STEEL 38,750 DN 900

Shinsegae 202,500 DN 500

Nongshim 439,000 DN 1,000

SGBC 60,000 DN 1,400

Hyosung 62,400 DN 300

LOTTE 25,900 DN 550

GCH Corp 14,550 UP 60

LG Corp. 85,100 UP 1,200

KPIC 138,100 UP 1,600

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,650 DN 10

SKC 77,100 DN 1,000

GC Corp 108,800 DN 900

GS Retail 23,900 UP 400

POSCO Holdings 539,000 DN 30,000

GS E&C 14,160 DN 50

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 521,000 DN 12,000

LotteChilsung 128,600 0

HyundaiMtr 192,900 UP 1,400

AmoreG 30,900 UP 500

COSMOCHEM 38,150 DN 950

DB INSURANCE 92,800 DN 600

