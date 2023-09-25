SLCORP 33,000 UP 400

Yuhan 74,100 UP 600

LS 100,000 DN 3,100

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES124 10 0 DN400

SamsungElec 69,400 UP 600

NHIS 10,440 DN 60

HITEJINRO 19,290 DN 30

CJ LOGISTICS 79,800 DN 1,700

SamsungHvyInd 7,900 DN 150

IS DONGSEO 30,450 DN 300

S-Oil 78,000 UP 600

LG Innotek 248,000 UP 5,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 138,100 UP 300

HMM 16,440 DN 140

HYUNDAI WIA 62,600 UP 2,800

KumhoPetrochem 133,500 UP 5,000

Mobis 246,500 UP 7,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 104,400 DN 1,400

S-1 58,100 DN 400

ZINUS 22,700 DN 600

KorZinc 521,000 DN 2,000

Hanchem 168,200 UP 1,400

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,210 DN 10

KIA CORP. 82,100 UP 1,900

SK hynix 117,000 DN 300

Youngpoong 538,000 UP 2,000

HyundaiEng&Const 36,600 UP 150

CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,350 UP 50

Hanwha 24,150 DN 350

KCC 253,000 UP 500

SKBP 85,400 DN 900

Daewoong 14,210 DN 120

SamyangFood 191,000 UP 1,200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 72,800 DN 3,900

CJ CheilJedang 299,500 UP 1,000

TaekwangInd 576,000 DN 1,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,670 DN 40

KAL 22,050 DN 100

DOOSAN 109,500 DN 5,100

DL 42,250 UP 50

(MORE)