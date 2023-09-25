KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SLCORP 33,000 UP 400
Yuhan 74,100 UP 600
LS 100,000 DN 3,100
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES124 10 0 DN400
SamsungElec 69,400 UP 600
NHIS 10,440 DN 60
HITEJINRO 19,290 DN 30
CJ LOGISTICS 79,800 DN 1,700
SamsungHvyInd 7,900 DN 150
IS DONGSEO 30,450 DN 300
S-Oil 78,000 UP 600
LG Innotek 248,000 UP 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 138,100 UP 300
HMM 16,440 DN 140
HYUNDAI WIA 62,600 UP 2,800
KumhoPetrochem 133,500 UP 5,000
Mobis 246,500 UP 7,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 104,400 DN 1,400
S-1 58,100 DN 400
ZINUS 22,700 DN 600
KorZinc 521,000 DN 2,000
Hanchem 168,200 UP 1,400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,210 DN 10
KIA CORP. 82,100 UP 1,900
SK hynix 117,000 DN 300
Youngpoong 538,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,600 UP 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,350 UP 50
Hanwha 24,150 DN 350
KCC 253,000 UP 500
SKBP 85,400 DN 900
Daewoong 14,210 DN 120
SamyangFood 191,000 UP 1,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 72,800 DN 3,900
CJ CheilJedang 299,500 UP 1,000
TaekwangInd 576,000 DN 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,670 DN 40
KAL 22,050 DN 100
DOOSAN 109,500 DN 5,100
DL 42,250 UP 50
(MORE)
