KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DB HiTek 49,600 UP 200
CJ 91,100 UP 2,100
LX INT 28,600 DN 1,000
TaihanElecWire 12,310 DN 240
Hyundai M&F INS 33,100 0
Kumyang 120,800 DN 6,700
Daesang 18,590 UP 240
SKNetworks 6,310 DN 20
ORION Holdings 15,150 UP 90
DWS 30,000 DN 1,050
KEPCO 18,100 UP 130
SamsungSecu 37,950 UP 300
KG DONGBU STL 7,800 DN 360
SKTelecom 51,000 DN 100
HyundaiElev 43,650 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 136,400 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,500 DN 700
KUMHOTIRE 4,630 0
Hanon Systems 9,110 DN 140
SK 149,500 UP 200
ShinpoongPharm 15,320 DN 460
Handsome 19,070 DN 30
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp404 00 DN150
Asiana Airlines 10,540 UP 70
COWAY 41,300 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 74,500 DN 100
IBK 11,450 0
DONGSUH 16,980 UP 100
SamsungEng 30,000 DN 550
SAMSUNG C&T 108,900 UP 1,100
PanOcean 4,825 DN 125
SAMSUNG CARD 30,650 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 20,500 UP 400
LOTTE WELLFOOD 111,500 UP 700
KT 32,900 UP 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19070 UP870
LOTTE TOUR 14,670 DN 80
LG Uplus 10,300 DN 120
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,400 DN 700
KT&G 87,500 UP 200
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
Presidential office to discuss with China on Xi's possible visit to S. Korea
(LEAD) Family of 5 found dead in 3 separate locations
Russian FM to visit Pyongyang next month as follow-up to Kim-Putin summit
S. Korea, U.S. stage joint naval drills in East Sea amid N.K. threats