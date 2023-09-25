Doosan Enerbility 16,550 DN 120

Doosanfc 20,250 DN 300

LG Display 13,540 DN 120

Kangwonland 15,430 UP 110

NAVER 206,500 DN 1,500

Kakao 44,800 DN 250

NCsoft 229,000 DN 1,500

HANATOUR SERVICE 47,900 UP 1,250

COSMAX 128,700 UP 2,400

KIWOOM 96,800 UP 700

Hanwha Ocean 31,050 UP 900

HD Hyundai Infracore 10,680 DN 330

DWEC 4,350 UP 15

KEPCO KPS 33,350 DN 250

LG H&H 454,000 UP 12,500

LGCHEM 509,000 DN 8,000

KEPCO E&C 64,000 UP 400

ShinhanGroup 37,100 DN 350

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 43,650 DN 50

HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,650 DN 550

LGELECTRONICS 103,400 UP 300

Celltrion 139,300 0

TKG Huchems 21,300 0

JB Financial Group 10,380 DN 100

DAEWOONG PHARM 103,900 DN 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,900 UP 1,000

KIH 55,500 UP 700

GS 40,300 UP 400

LIG Nex1 84,300 DN 300

Fila Holdings 39,250 DN 550

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 185,800 UP 4,600

HANAFINANCIALGR 43,950 DN 450

HANWHA LIFE 3,000 DN 55

AMOREPACIFIC 124,900 UP 3,100

FOOSUNG 10,180 DN 140

SK Innovation 155,200 DN 2,900

POONGSAN 35,050 DN 750

KBFinancialGroup 57,400 DN 100

Hansae 20,900 UP 700

Youngone Corp 50,100 0

