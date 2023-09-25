KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosan Enerbility 16,550 DN 120
Doosanfc 20,250 DN 300
LG Display 13,540 DN 120
Kangwonland 15,430 UP 110
NAVER 206,500 DN 1,500
Kakao 44,800 DN 250
NCsoft 229,000 DN 1,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 47,900 UP 1,250
COSMAX 128,700 UP 2,400
KIWOOM 96,800 UP 700
Hanwha Ocean 31,050 UP 900
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,680 DN 330
DWEC 4,350 UP 15
KEPCO KPS 33,350 DN 250
LG H&H 454,000 UP 12,500
LGCHEM 509,000 DN 8,000
KEPCO E&C 64,000 UP 400
ShinhanGroup 37,100 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 43,650 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,650 DN 550
LGELECTRONICS 103,400 UP 300
Celltrion 139,300 0
TKG Huchems 21,300 0
JB Financial Group 10,380 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 103,900 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,900 UP 1,000
KIH 55,500 UP 700
GS 40,300 UP 400
LIG Nex1 84,300 DN 300
Fila Holdings 39,250 DN 550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 185,800 UP 4,600
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,950 DN 450
HANWHA LIFE 3,000 DN 55
AMOREPACIFIC 124,900 UP 3,100
FOOSUNG 10,180 DN 140
SK Innovation 155,200 DN 2,900
POONGSAN 35,050 DN 750
KBFinancialGroup 57,400 DN 100
Hansae 20,900 UP 700
Youngone Corp 50,100 0
