KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 55,800 DN 900
GKL 17,130 UP 460
KOLON IND 45,600 DN 300
HanmiPharm 293,000 UP 4,000
SD Biosensor 11,190 DN 200
Meritz Financial 58,600 UP 1,200
BNK Financial Group 7,020 DN 20
DGB Financial Group 8,080 0
emart 71,500 UP 600
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY402 00 DN50
KOLMAR KOREA 51,700 UP 2,100
PIAM 26,300 DN 450
HANJINKAL 42,800 UP 2,550
CHONGKUNDANG 92,600 DN 800
DoubleUGames 40,200 DN 250
HyundaiMipoDock 85,900 DN 700
HL MANDO 42,150 UP 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 694,000 DN 9,000
Doosan Bobcat 52,500 DN 2,500
Netmarble 42,700 UP 150
KRAFTON 148,900 UP 300
HD HYUNDAI 66,300 DN 900
ORION 125,400 UP 1,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 23,050 DN 350
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,330 DN 70
BGF Retail 144,200 UP 1,200
SKCHEM 63,900 DN 700
HDC-OP 10,220 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 359,000 UP 4,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 394,500 DN 7,000
HANILCMT 12,030 DN 150
SKBS 67,300 DN 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,430 DN 100
KakaoBank 23,750 0
HYBE 242,500 UP 12,000
SK ie technology 74,900 DN 1,000
DL E&C 30,800 0
kakaopay 41,200 DN 750
K Car 11,130 DN 170
SKSQUARE 43,350 UP 500
(END)
