S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 25, 2023
All News 16:40 September 25, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.651 3.658 -0.7
2-year TB 3.868 3.886 -1.8
3-year TB 3.876 3.876 0.0
10-year TB 4.012 4.001 +1.1
2-year MSB 3.885 3.889 -0.4
3-year CB (AA-) 4.640 4.650 -1.0
91-day CD 3.830 3.830 0.0
