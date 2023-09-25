Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord

By Lee Minji

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister nominee Shin Won-sik said Monday that a landmark inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement should be discarded as it is a "wrong" accord that has weakened the military's combat power amid North Korea's continued military provocations.

The Comprehensive Military Agreement was signed in 2018 when then President Moon Jae-in traveled to Pyongyang for summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The deal is designed to dial down military tensions, prevent accidental clashes and build mutual trust.

The effectiveness of the accord, however, has increasingly been questioned recently, as Pyongyang has repeatedly taken military actions disregarding it, while pressing ahead to advance its nuclear and missile programs.

"The September 19 military agreement is a wrong accord that has increased our military's vulnerability," Rep. Shin of the ruling People Power Party said in a written statement to the parliamentary defense committee ahead of his confirmation hearing scheduled for Wednesday.



Defense minister nominee Shin Won-sik enters his office in Seoul on Sept. 19, 2023, ahead of a parliamentary confirmation hearing. (Yonhap)

"As there are many areas of military vulnerability that come from the September 19 military agreement, such as military combat power and operation capabilities, I believe it must be scrapped," Shin said, adding the agreement has near-zero effectiveness amid Pyongyang's "intentional" and "repetitive" violations.

Shin said he will review areas of weakness that comes from the military accord and complement them in the shortest time possible should he take the helm of the defense ministry.

The minister nominee said the North is highly unlikely to give up its nuclear program and vowed to "sternly" respond to any nuclear provocations with maximum capabilities.

"Given North Korea's advancing trend of nuclear and missile capabilities, there is a low possibility that North Korea will give up on its nuclear power at the moment," Shin said. "It will be made clear that should North Korea attempt a provocation involving a nuclear-tipped missile, its regime will come to an end."

Still, he stressed that continued efforts to persuade the North to give up its nuclear program are necessary.

Shin ruled out the possibility of South Korea's own nuclear armament in any form, stating the government's stance on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Shin is a retired three-star Army general known for his expertise in defense policy and military operations, and as a vocal supporter of President Yoon Suk Yeol's drive to bolster security ties with the United States.

He was nominated for defense minister earlier this month.

