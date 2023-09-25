Dna Link to raise 5 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- Dna Link Inc.on Monday announced that it will sell stock to raise 5 billion won (US$3.7 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.46 million common shares at a price of 3,414 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

