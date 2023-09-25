Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Dna Link to raise 5 bln won via stock offering

All News 19:00 September 25, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- Dna Link Inc.on Monday announced that it will sell stock to raise 5 billion won (US$3.7 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.46 million common shares at a price of 3,414 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#DNA LINK
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!