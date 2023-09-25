(Asiad) Jang Jun wins gold in men's -58kg taekwondo at Hangzhou
All News 19:25 September 25, 2023
By Kim Boram
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Jang Jun claimed the gold medal in his first Asiad taekwondo appearance, winning the men's -58kg title at the 19th Asian Games in China on Monday.
He defeated Mahdi Hajimousaeinafouti of Iran 2-0 in the gold medal match for the men's -58kg competition at Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre in the host city of Hangzhou.
The victory brought Jang the first Asiad medal and South Korea the third gold from the Korean martial art following two in the poomsae event held on the previous day.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
