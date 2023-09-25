(Asiad) S. Korean Lee Joon-hwan wins silver in judo

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Lee Joon-hwan grabbed silver in men's judo at the 19th Asian Games in China on Monday, one of three judo medals for the country on Day 2 of the medal race.

Lee lost to Somon Makhmadbekov of Tajikistan by waza-ari, or a half point, in the final of the men's -81kg event at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou on Monday.



Lee Joon-hwan of South Korea reacts to his loss to Somon Makhmadbekov of Tajikistan in the final of the men's -81kg judo event at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

Makhmadbekov scored his decisive point with Harai-goshi-gaeshi, or a hip sweep counter, at the 2:14 mark. Lee struggled to mount much of an attack against Makhmadbekov and time eventually ran out on the 21-year-old South Korean in his Asiad debut.



Lee Joon-hwan of South Korea (R) competes against Somon Makhmadbekov of Tajikistan in the final of the men's -81kg judo event at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

Park Eun-song of South Korea (R) battles Altantsetseg Batsukh of the United Arab Emirates during the bronze medal match of the women's -57kg judo event at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea began the judo competition with a silver and two bronze medals on Sunday.

On Monday, Park Eun-song picked up bronze in the women's -57kg, and Kim Ji-jeong also earned bronze in the women's -63kg.



Kim Ji-jeong of South Korea (on top) battles Adina Kochkonbaeva of Kyrgyzstan during the bronze medal match of the women's -63kg judo event at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)